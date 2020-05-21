First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 426,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47,008 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Textron worth $11,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 218.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 72.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 44.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Textron by 41.9% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXT. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $54.24.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

