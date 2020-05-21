First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,292 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Mantech International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,496,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mantech International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mantech International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,373,000 after buying an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mantech International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MANT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mantech International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mantech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In other Mantech International news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $311,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,623.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard J. Kerr bought 449 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,745.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $70.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.31. Mantech International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.29 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mantech International Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Mantech International’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

