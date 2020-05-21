First Trust Advisors LP Has $11.60 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.46% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $11,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 420,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,004,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $41.97 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.72.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

