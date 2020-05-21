First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Up 10.9% in May

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the April 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $124.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FGBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $32,307.73. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

