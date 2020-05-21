First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

ECL stock opened at $202.45 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.82.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total value of $14,813,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,940,352.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,844 shares of company stock worth $21,878,694 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

