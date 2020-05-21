First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,034 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 492.5% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $102.44 on Thursday. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $143.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.81.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.