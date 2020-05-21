First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in National Grid by 19.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 28.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in National Grid by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.44. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

