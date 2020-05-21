First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 50,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 924.4% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 11,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on XEL. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

NYSE:XEL opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.54. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

