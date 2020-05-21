First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,147 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.8% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.56, for a total transaction of $17,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,785,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Schneider sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.00, for a total value of $452,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,327,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,795 shares of company stock valued at $115,218,038. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.96.

Shares of NOW opened at $390.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $394.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.84. The firm has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.