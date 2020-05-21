First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 213,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 49,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 21,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. 35.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -238.50 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 4,875 shares of company stock valued at $70,154 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.28.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

