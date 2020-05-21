First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 577 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 78,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 32.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Citigroup cut their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura Securities raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens raised PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,575. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $104.40 on Thursday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

