Fetch 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.64 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Fetch token can now be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance. Fetch has a total market cap of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00042731 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.06 or 0.03477213 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002864 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

FET is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.