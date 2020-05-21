Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Ferrari worth $88,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Ferrari by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $3,725,000. Institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

RACE stock opened at $158.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Ferrari NV has a 52-week low of $127.73 and a 52-week high of $180.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.2351 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RACE. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.82.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

