Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Director Everett M. Dobrinski Purchases 1,850 Shares

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Director Everett M. Dobrinski purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE AGM opened at $58.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $627.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average is $72.15. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $88.46.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $36.22 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.93%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2,430.2% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.30% of the company’s stock.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.
Further Reading: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.