Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Director Everett M. Dobrinski Purchases 1,850 Shares

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Director Everett M. Dobrinski purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE AGM opened at $58.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $627.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average is $72.15. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $88.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $36.22 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.93%.

Separately, Sidoti raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2,430.2% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

