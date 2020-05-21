Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Gap Up to $0.33

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.33. Extraction Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 3,085,357 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.48.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 144.41%. The business had revenue of $285.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 458,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 163,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.