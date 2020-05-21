Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Short Interest Update

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the April 30th total of 24,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESEA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.35 price target on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 27.46% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

