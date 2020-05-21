E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Stock Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,495,000 after purchasing an additional 254,881 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 405,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 34,991 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 175,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 105,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.04.

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.22. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 29.81%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

In other news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

