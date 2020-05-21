Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) CEO Buys $61,960.00 in Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) CEO Andrew C. Sagliocca acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $61,960.00.

Shares of ESQ stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Esquire Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ESQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Esquire Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 24.0% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 445,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 86,238 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 98.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

