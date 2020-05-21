Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for International Game Technology PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Game Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.72). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Union Gaming Research cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.62.

IGT stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. International Game Technology has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.49 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 234,298 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,854,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

