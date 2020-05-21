EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Sells $2,463,756.00 in Stock

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Jason Harman sold 11,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $2,463,756.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EPAM opened at $223.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.69 and its 200 day moving average is $209.88. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $248.27.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,201,000 after buying an additional 83,625 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,403,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.