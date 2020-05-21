EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Cut to Hold at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EOG. UBS Group dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on EOG Resources from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra lowered EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.74.

Shares of EOG opened at $52.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $95.94.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

