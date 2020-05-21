Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,197,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 284,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $112,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Entergy by 110.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETR opened at $97.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In other news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,642,361.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,394,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

