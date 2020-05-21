Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 28.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 36.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 602,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,842,000 after purchasing an additional 161,843 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBS. Cowen began coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Emergent Biosolutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $88.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 68.15 and a beta of 1.25. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.10.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Richard sold 8,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $671,591.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,020 shares in the company, valued at $643,123.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $405,030.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,256.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,823 shares of company stock valued at $14,607,361. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.