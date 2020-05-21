Emblem (OTCMKTS:EMMBF) Given Daily Media Impact Score of -3.00

News stories about Emblem (OTCMKTS:EMMBF) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Emblem earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

EMMBF stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Emblem has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40.

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

