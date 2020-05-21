Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,980 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 12,192 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,268,443 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,426,490,000 after buying an additional 264,185 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,153,235,000 after purchasing an additional 813,201 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,268,691 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $781,457,000 after acquiring an additional 316,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,429,036 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $475,244,000 after acquiring an additional 58,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305,662 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $352,913,000 after buying an additional 499,635 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $119.55 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $121.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.02.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $523,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $176,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,947 shares of company stock valued at $24,794,759. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.64.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

