Edward P. Garden Sells 777,593 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Stock

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Director Edward P. Garden sold 777,593 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $38,763,011.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Legg Mason stock opened at $49.79 on Thursday. Legg Mason Inc has a 12 month low of $33.99 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average is $43.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.81 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 43,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Legg Mason by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LM. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

