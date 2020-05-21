Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 15.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 45.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

