Drexel Morgan & Co. Purchases 4,802 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

DIS opened at $119.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.19. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

