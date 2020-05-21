Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLTR. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.81.

DLTR stock opened at $79.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.20. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 335.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

