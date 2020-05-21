Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock.

DG has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dollar General from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.87.

NYSE:DG opened at $178.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $118.26 and a fifty-two week high of $185.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

