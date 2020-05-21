Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Down to $29.96

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.61, but opened at $29.96. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $29.97, with a volume of 453,479 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZA. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $7,425,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $2,768,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 32,513 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

