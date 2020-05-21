Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Shares Gap Down to $23.40

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.12, but opened at $23.40. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $23.62, with a volume of 91,529 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

