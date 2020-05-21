DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $195.49

DiaSorin SpA (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $195.49 and last traded at $195.49, with a volume of 127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.66.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DSRLF. ValuEngine raised shares of DiaSorin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaSorin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.41.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, produces, and commercializes diagnostic tests in various clinical areas for hospital and private testing laboratories in the market of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics. It offers immunodiagnostics products in the areas of infectious diseases; bone and mineral metabolism; endocrinology, including diabetes, thyroid function, fertility, growth, adrenal function, and gastroenterology; hypertension; oncology; stool diagnostics; autoimmunity; and cardiac and brain damages.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.