Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Shares Up 15.3%

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ)’s share price was up 15.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $25.18, approximately 8,602,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 2,334,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition by 3,351.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $10,640,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 271,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 21,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.