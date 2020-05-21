Deutsche Bank Raises Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $115.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $110.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.23.

Analog Devices stock opened at $114.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Insiders have sold a total of 8,214 shares of company stock worth $932,401 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

