Deutsche Bank Boosts RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Price Target to GBX 525

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 525 ($6.91) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 561.23 ($7.38).

LON RSA opened at GBX 377.60 ($4.97) on Monday. RSA Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 321.20 ($4.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 736.84 ($9.69). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 371.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 491.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported GBX 39.40 ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 40.70 ($0.54) by GBX (1.30) (($0.02)). On average, equities analysts expect that RSA Insurance Group will post 4942.999778 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from RSA Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. RSA Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.95%.

In other news, insider Sonia Baxendale acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.83) per share, with a total value of £13,420 ($17,653.25).

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

