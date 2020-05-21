Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174,809 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dell were worth $12,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell by 28.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Dell by 1.8% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DELL opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average is $46.36. Dell Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 217.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DELL. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dell from $63.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell purchased 161,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,357,982.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at $16,296,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell purchased 361,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $12,385,475.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,652,259.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

