David L. Gitlin Purchases 57,580 Shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Stock

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $19.05.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $73,800,000. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $1,231,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $1,088,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $676,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.