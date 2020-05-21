Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sells $6,471,000.00 in Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Dan Fougere sold 100,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $6,471,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 251,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,264,923.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dan Fougere also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Dan Fougere sold 21,486 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $1,074,729.72.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Dan Fougere sold 100,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $4,709,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Dan Fougere sold 47,068 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $2,119,472.04.

On Monday, April 27th, Dan Fougere sold 100,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $4,313,000.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Dan Fougere sold 37,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $1,495,170.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Dan Fougere sold 270,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $8,669,700.00.

Shares of DDOG opened at $70.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -471.33. Datadog has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $72.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.26.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.73 million. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $1,098,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $820,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

