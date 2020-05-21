Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) Short Interest Up 40.4% in May

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the April 30th total of 35,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:CYRN opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cyren has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Cyren had a negative net margin of 42.19% and a negative return on equity of 72.05%. The business had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter.

In other Cyren news, VP Atif Ahmed sold 27,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $31,562.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC raised its stake in Cyren by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 32,211,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after buying an additional 4,624,277 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyren by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cyren by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,723 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cyren by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 453,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 34,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyren by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

