Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -2.33

Media stories about Cummins (NYSE:CMI) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cummins earned a coverage optimism score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Cummins stock opened at $161.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cummins will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cummins from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

