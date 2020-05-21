CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $152.36 on Thursday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $168.75. The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.89.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. New Street Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

