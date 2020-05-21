Critical Review: New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) versus Fairfax Financial (NYSE:FFXDF)

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) and Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

New Mountain Finance has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax Financial has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares New Mountain Finance and Fairfax Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance $276.51 million 3.04 $112.56 million $1.27 6.83 Fairfax Financial $712.69 million 1.53 $516.34 million N/A N/A

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than New Mountain Finance.

Profitability

This table compares New Mountain Finance and Fairfax Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance -36.21% 10.70% 4.03% Fairfax Financial N/A 0.95% 0.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.6% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Fairfax Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for New Mountain Finance and Fairfax Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance 0 0 5 0 3.00 Fairfax Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

New Mountain Finance presently has a consensus price target of $12.31, suggesting a potential upside of 41.85%. Given New Mountain Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Mountain Finance is more favorable than Fairfax Financial.

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats Fairfax Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. It typically invests between $10 million and $50 million. Within middle market it seeks to invest in companies having EBITDA between $20 million and $200 million. It prefers to invest in equity interests, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, or options received in connection with its debt investments and directly in the equity of private companies. The fund makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. It invests primarily in debt securities that are rated below investment grade and have contractual unlevered returns of 10% to 15%. The firm may also invest in distressed debt and related opportunities and prefers to invest in targets having private equity sponsorship. It seeks to hold its investments between five years and ten years. The fund prefer to have majority stake in companies.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

