Critical Analysis: Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) vs. Tristate Capital (NYSE:TSC)

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) and Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

73.6% of Tristate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Bancorpsouth Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Tristate Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Bancorpsouth Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Tristate Capital has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorpsouth Bank has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tristate Capital and Bancorpsouth Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tristate Capital 0 2 4 0 2.67 Bancorpsouth Bank 0 2 3 0 2.60

Tristate Capital presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 71.03%. Bancorpsouth Bank has a consensus target price of $29.20, indicating a potential upside of 52.16%. Given Tristate Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tristate Capital is more favorable than Bancorpsouth Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Tristate Capital and Bancorpsouth Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tristate Capital 18.48% 12.09% 0.77% Bancorpsouth Bank 19.00% 9.47% 1.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tristate Capital and Bancorpsouth Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tristate Capital $315.23 million 1.30 $60.19 million $1.92 7.16 Bancorpsouth Bank $1.06 billion 1.87 $234.26 million $2.51 7.65

Bancorpsouth Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Tristate Capital. Tristate Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancorpsouth Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services. It also provides loans that are secured by cash, marketable securities, cash value life insurance, residential property, or other financial assets, as well as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, asset-based loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and equity and fixed income advisory and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as separately managed accounts primarily comprising ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients that include corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. Further, it provides cash management services; and capital market services, which comprise interest rate swaps and investment management products, as well as engages in wholesaling and marketing the investment products and services. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions. In addition, it offers fixed and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; residential construction loans; second mortgage loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as non-residential consumer loans that consist of automobile, recreation vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account secured loans, as well as issues credit cards. Further, the company operates as an agent for the sale of commercial lines of insurance; and a line of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. Additionally, it provides investment brokerage, and personal trust and estate services. As of April 25, 2018, the company operated through 279 full service branch locations, as well mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as BancorpSouth, Inc. and changed its name to BancorpSouth Bank in October 2017. BancorpSouth Bank was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.