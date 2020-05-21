Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DAL. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.95.

DAL stock opened at $22.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.67 per share, for a total transaction of $107,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,203.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,008,017 shares of company stock worth $46,108,962. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,385,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $946,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 86.6% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 30,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

