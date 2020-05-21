Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Front Yard Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Front Yard Residential has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.33.

RESI opened at $6.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. Front Yard Residential has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $378.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.33 million during the quarter. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 16.10% and a negative net margin of 27.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 508,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,077,695.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rochelle R. Dobbs acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,228,604 shares of company stock worth $9,383,282. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Front Yard Residential by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 121,060 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Front Yard Residential by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 105,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 23,959 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Front Yard Residential by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 269,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 166,982 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Front Yard Residential by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

