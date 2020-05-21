Cranswick (LON:CWK) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,920 at HSBC

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its price target raised by HSBC from GBX 3,860 ($50.78) to GBX 3,920 ($51.57) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 3,760 ($49.46) price objective for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cranswick has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,755 ($49.39).

Shares of LON CWK opened at GBX 3,688 ($48.51) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. Cranswick has a twelve month low of GBX 2,454 ($32.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,020 ($52.88). The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,666.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,444.25.

In other news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,367 ($44.29), for a total value of £16,835 ($22,145.49). Also, insider Mark Bottomley sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,726 ($49.01), for a total value of £27,013.50 ($35,534.73).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

