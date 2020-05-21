Craig Hallum Trims NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Target Price to $10.00

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.83.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $8.29 on Monday. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $396.42 million, a P/E ratio of 165.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 59,613 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,572.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,219.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 9,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $79,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,488 shares of company stock worth $873,866. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 31,079 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 30,291 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,986,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after buying an additional 169,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.