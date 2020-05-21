Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.
NASDAQ:COST opened at $304.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.85. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26.
In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
