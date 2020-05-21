Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $304.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.85. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

