Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Director David Lamond Buys 44,648 Shares

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Director David Lamond purchased 44,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.09 per share, with a total value of $2,504,306.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at $16,929,588.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Lamond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, David Lamond purchased 5,448 shares of Cortexyme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $266,570.64.

NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $56.09 on Thursday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $73.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRTX. ValuEngine raised Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cortexyme during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in Cortexyme during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cortexyme during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

